Contrasting Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cardinal Health and Aceto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 2 5 1 0 1.88 Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardinal Health currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Aceto.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and Aceto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $162.47 billion 0.09 $611.00 million $5.57 9.28 Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Aceto.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health 0.38% 93.70% 3.75% Aceto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Aceto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency. The firm operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources and distributes cardinal health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. The company was founded by Robert D. Walter in 1971 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

