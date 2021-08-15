Contrasting Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 10 5 0 2.25 Safestore 0 2 2 0 2.50

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $77.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Safestore.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.04 $913.64 million $3.26 25.36 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 29.53% 6.75% 3.52% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equity Residential beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

