Contrasting LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 1 3 0 2.75 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus target price of $19.08, indicating a potential upside of 47.30%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 3.05% 29.70% 9.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and LightInTheBox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 4.05 -$68.14 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.37 $13.32 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

