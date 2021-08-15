Contrasting NETSTREIT (NTST) & The Competition

NETSTREIT (NYSE: NTST) is one of 297 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NETSTREIT to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 1.27% 0.10% 0.08% NETSTREIT Competitors 13.15% 3.40% 1.51%

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NETSTREIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $33.73 million $730,000.00 37.59 NETSTREIT Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 18.73

NETSTREIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. NETSTREIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NETSTREIT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 1 10 0 2.91 NETSTREIT Competitors 3448 13847 13551 320 2.34

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.65%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 0.02%. Given NETSTREIT’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NETSTREIT peers beat NETSTREIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

