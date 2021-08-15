Contrasting Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Advanced Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -66.90% -125.71% -40.55% Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

56.6% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novavax and Advanced Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 1 4 0 2.80 Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $249.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Advanced Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 40.29 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -35.39 Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Advanced Life Sciences Company Profile

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

