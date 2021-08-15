Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,194,415. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

