Cortex Hits Market Cap of $36.69 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $36.69 million and $5.32 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043932 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,907,831 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

