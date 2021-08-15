Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the July 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

