Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.94. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

