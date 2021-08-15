Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 75,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

