COTI (COTI) Price Up 32.2% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. COTI has a total market cap of $148.93 million and $28.80 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,701.19 or 0.99805180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.26 or 0.00876765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.04 or 0.06956344 BTC.

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

