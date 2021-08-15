Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

