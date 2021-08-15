Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $73.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

