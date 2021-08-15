Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

