Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 695 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT opened at $357.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

