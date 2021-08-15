Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

