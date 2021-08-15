Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

