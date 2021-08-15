Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $192.52 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

