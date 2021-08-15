Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $274.91 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

