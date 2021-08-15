Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

NYSE KSU opened at $292.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 221.71 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

