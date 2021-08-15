Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.