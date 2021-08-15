Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $637.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $638.43. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

