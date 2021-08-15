Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

