Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $2.32 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 826.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.