Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 2,550 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

