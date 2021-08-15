Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $200.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.