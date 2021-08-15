Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 8,550 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.