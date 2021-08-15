COVA (COVA) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $976,200.31 and $22,963.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00867603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00104690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043793 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.