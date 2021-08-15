Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Hits $74.57 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 146.9% against the dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $74.57 million and $28.99 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00136402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00153652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,397.93 or 0.99736415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00875260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.67 or 0.06989583 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

