Covenant Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,180 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

