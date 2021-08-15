Covenant Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

IWO traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.24. 477,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,549. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

