Covenant Partners LLC Has $17.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 6.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $777,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.55. 313,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

