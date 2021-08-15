Covenant Partners LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. 436,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.