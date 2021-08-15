CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $136,141.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

