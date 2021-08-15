Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $152.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.