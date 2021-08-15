Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 6,349 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

