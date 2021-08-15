Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

NYSE LLY opened at $264.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

