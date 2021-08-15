Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

