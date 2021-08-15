Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.53 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

