Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 91,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 1,983.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

