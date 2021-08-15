Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

IJR opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

