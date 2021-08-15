Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.2% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.1% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

