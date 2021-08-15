Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 105,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

