Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.34% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,967,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,387,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

