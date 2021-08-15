Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is Billings Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Billings Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises approximately 22.1% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Billings Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Credit Acceptance worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $52,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,850 shares of company stock worth $48,190,218. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $563.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.83. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $565.81. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

