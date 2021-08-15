Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $5.16 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00006617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,929.43 or 0.99992705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00033111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001007 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013472 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.