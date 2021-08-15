Credits Price Tops $0.0353 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Credits has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $7.89 million and $293,346.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.