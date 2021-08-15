Credits Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $8.41 million and $325,061.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

