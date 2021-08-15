Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) vs. OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Head-To-Head Survey

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OI S A/S and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI S A/S N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

7.7% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OI S A/S and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI S A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crexendo $16.39 million 6.75 $7.94 million $0.47 12.77

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than OI S A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OI S A/S and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than OI S A/S.

Summary

Crexendo beats OI S A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OI S A/S Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

