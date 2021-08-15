Critical Contrast: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mace Security International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mace Security International and FutureFuel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00

FutureFuel has a consensus price target of $1.20, suggesting a potential downside of 85.82%. Given FutureFuel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FutureFuel is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Volatility & Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A FutureFuel 3.22% 1.95% 1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and FutureFuel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.22 $1.70 million N/A N/A FutureFuel $204.51 million 1.81 $46.56 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Mace Security International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.